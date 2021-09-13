Trent Alexander-Arnold puts an end to the Liverpool argument, while Harvey Elliott’s injury poses a new obstacle.

Harvey Elliott’s injury at Elland Road was heartbreaking. Jurgen Klopp had great expectations of him and he appeared to be an important component of his plans.

The challenge itself was clumsy, but I don’t think it was done on purpose. He had his gaze fixed on the ball, which is awful.

I’m extremely sorry for Harvey, and I’m also sorry for Pascal Struijk. You could tell he was in a lot of pain. I’ve been in games where guys tried to foul me before, but this was not one of them.

It’s just another thing you’ll notice in the game. It’s not like he’s gone overboard, and it’s just unfortunate. I, like everyone else, am hoping Elliott will be able to return sooner rather than later.

In terms of whether Liverpool will be able to live without him, the fact that he broke into the first team during pre-season was a bit of a bonus. They still have six central midfielders, so I believe we will be able to adapt; it’s just a shame. The young man has a bright career ahead of him, and this is the first major hurdle he must overcome.

It might be a lot worse because we have roughly seven guys spread over three positions. That’s what you term troublesome when you consider the issues we faced last year. This is something that can be dealt with, and it also provides an opportunity for other participants.

Chamberlain, Keita, and Curtis Jones, for example, now have the opportunity to establish that they are worthy of a regular spot in the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put up an outstanding effort against Leeds on Sunday.

He is a traditional right-back and one of the top right-backs in the world. You don’t want to take him away from his current location since teams are terrified of him.

Sides line up against him because they’re terrified of him putting those balls in the box and doing what he does best. He is a true gentleman who will only improve with age.

That is his position, and the dialogue should end there.