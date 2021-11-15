Trent Alexander-Arnold outlines the England midfield experiment and Jurgen Klopp’s reaction.

Despite England boss Gareth Southgate’s attempts to shift him to the middle, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold understands his best position is at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold started in the center of midfield in England’s win over Andorra in September as an experiment before being switched back to his preferred place at halftime.

The Reds No. 66 is anticipated to have the opportunity to impress in the position where he has become a household name in tonight’s match against San Marino.

After being a key member of Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League squads,