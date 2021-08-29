Trent Alexander-Arnold makes a “terrifying” Liverpool admission in the aim of avoiding “regret” for Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool will not be remembered for their “disappointing” lack of inventiveness after failing to overcome Chelsea’s spoiling tactics.

During the 1-1 Premier League tie at Anfield on Saturday evening, the Reds were unable to break down a tenacious 10-man opponents’ rearguard.

Chelsea’s Reece James was sent off just before halftime for purposeful handball, but Mohamed Salah’s penalty, which equalized a Kai Havertz header, was the only time the visitors’ defense was overcome.

And Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool should have gotten more out of their season-opening match against a likely title contender.

“It was disheartening to watch them fall down and waste time in the second half, but that’s to be expected from any team with ten men,” he remarked.

“It’s disheartening to come away with only a point at Anfield after playing half the game with ten men, regardless of who you’re playing against.

“We needed to produce a couple more opportunities out there, and we could have won the game with the possession we had. To be honest, it’s a letdown.

“At times, the atmosphere was terrifying, almost deafening. However, it goes hand in hand: we have to perform better in order to keep the people engaged.

“We need to learn from our mistakes and attempt to do better in the future.

“The rhythm will come, but given the quality of the Premier League and the way teams have improved this season, these may be games we need to win and may regret.

“However, we must look forward and hit the ground running following the internationals in order to reclaim points.”

Despite losing, Liverpool extended their Premier League unbeaten streak to 13 games and improved on last season’s 1-0 loss in the same match.

A total of ten different Reds players attempted a shot on goal, while the visitors only managed three.

“There are a few positives to take out of it,” Alexander-Arnold remarked to LFC TV. We stopped them from doing what they wanted, and they didn’t create many chances when the score was 11 v 11 in the first half.

“We put a lot of pressure on them and were able to halt them.”

