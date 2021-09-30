Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City, but has been given a return date.

After the international break, Jurgen Klopp expects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara to be available.

The duo will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester City, as well as the October international break for their respective national teams.

Gareth Southgate has ruled Alexander-Arnold out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, while Thiago will miss Spain’s Nations League semi-final against Italy on Wednesday.

When asked if there was an update on their fitness, the boss told the club website on Thursday, “No.”

“No ‘news’ implies they’re doing well, but they won’t have enough time to face City before the international break, but I expect them both to return after the break.

“But we have a good team, so we still have answers, and we have to utilise them, and sure, I think the boys will be back after the international break.”

There will be more in the future. On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/liverpool-fc for the latest news and breaking stories.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The LFC Twitter account of Washington Newsday – for all the latest LFC news as it unfolds in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/LiverpoolEchoLFC, where you can get the latest Liverpool The Washington Newsday news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.

Listen to our podcasts wherever you get your podcasts by searching for “Blood Red.”

By clicking here, you can subscribe to one of The Washington Newsday’s free daily or weekly Liverpool FC newsletters.