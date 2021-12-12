Trent Alexander-Arnold admits to having a’smile on my face’ following Liverpool’s Premier League victory.

Hard-fought victories, such as Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa,’mean a bit more,’ according to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season, scoring 45 goals in just 16 Premier League games. However, they needed a penalty in the second half, which Mohamed Salah won and converted, to eventually break Villa’s resistance at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won seven consecutive games in all competitions, including four victories over Arsenal, Southampton, and Merseyside rivals Everton.

Despite Liverpool’s great record of putting rivals to the sword this season, Alexander-Arnold acknowledged that tough victories like the one over Villa are more enjoyable to him.

He told Liverpool’s official website, “They set up in a way that annoy us.”

“They never really pressured us; they just wanted us to have the ball, move into their half, and then have us cut off and counter-attack.”

“It was frustrating, but these are probably the ones that feel the greatest.” It’s always nice to thrash opponents 4-0 or 5-0, but the ones that you really have to work for – last week, this week – are the ones that you know really mean, when you’re kind of supposed to draw these games and they may be draws.

“So those where you do find a way to win, it just shows your mentality and it matters a little bit more.”

Alexander-Arnold is also enjoying the title race this season, after Manchester City and Chelsea both won on penalties over the weekend.

The gap between league leaders City and third-placed Chelsea is currently just two points, with Liverpool sandwiched between the two heading into the busy festive period.

By the end of December, each side will have played four more league games, and Alexander-Arnold understands there is little room for error in this season’s title chase.

“It’s clearly going to be quite tight,” the 23-year-old added. It’s thrilling. It brings a grin to my face every time someone says it.

“As players, it’s something we want, and we definitely want to run away with it like we did.”

“The summary comes to an end.”