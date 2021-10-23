Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges Liverpool’s tactical change this season.

Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the tactical change the Reds have made this season to get them back to their all-attacking best.

The full-combination back’s with Mohamed Salah on the right flank has been crucial to Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season.

Salah’s brilliance has catapulted him into contention as the finest player in the world, but his ability to work in tandem with Alexander-Arnold has aided his performances.

The right-back has three assists in all competitions and has commented about Jurgen Klopp’s fresh instructions to his team.

Klopp recently mentioned a’really flexible triangle’ on Liverpool’s right side as a potential weapon, and his Scouse star is flourishing as part of it.

To be honest, it’s just playing with more freedom this season,” Alexander-Arnold said in an interview with Liverpoolfc.com.

“Not that there were any shackles on to begin with, but the shackles have been removed for us.” ‘It just kind of flowed,’ she says. “There are no genuine instructions,” he continued. “We recognize there are fundamentals to our game, such as where to be when the ball is on the other side of the field and stuff like that.”

“However, when it comes to us, we’ve been granted permission to just enjoy ourselves, to make things, to attack, to cause issues for the enemy.”

“Just rotating, giving the opposition headaches, and putting myself in places where I can damage the opposition and generate opportunities for the team.”

Liverpool have become free-scoring once again this season, with their 22 league goals six more than their nearest competitors, thanks to the freedom mentioned by the England defender.

Given the Reds’ attacking brilliance, Alexander-Arnold will undoubtedly have one eye on the record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season, which he has twice broken.

The team’s goal-scoring prowess hasn’t been confined to Anfield, either.

Liverpool has scored at least three goals in each of their seven road games, with their next match against Manchester United coming up on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold qualified for the league. “The summary has come to an end.”