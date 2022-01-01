Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool ‘target’ rival, may be the ideal January signing.

Liverpool may be tempted to approach a familiar face in order to complete a deal for a specific Premier League player.

Much of the debate since Steven Gerrard’s transfer to Aston Villa has been on players the Liverpool legend could seek from his former club, but the Reds should also take advantage of their tight ties with the former Rangers leader.

Midfielder John McGinn, who has previously been tracked by Jurgen Klopp’s side, is one player who has been connected with the Reds.

During Liverpool’s title-winning season, the Scotland international was a major figure in helping the Midlands club avoid relegation. He has three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.