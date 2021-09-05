Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool defender, admits to being a “mediocre” England player and tells where Gareth Southgate told him he needed to improve.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how he plans to duplicate his Liverpool club form for England on the international scene.

In the last three seasons, the 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Reds’ success in every competition.

Alexander-outstanding Arnold’s performances have earned him individual awards such as the PFA Young Player of the Year and inclusion in the PFA (twice) and UEFA teams of the season.

When it comes to England, though, the Liverpool Academy product has had a different experience, as he was forced to miss this summer’s Euros due to injury.

Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions’ manager, even benched the Liverpool full-back for his team’s World Cup qualification triple-header in March.

Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, questioned Southgate’s choice, claiming that there is no better player to break down deep defenses than the world’s best right-back.

However, when asked about his international career thus far, the Reds midfielder acknowledges he wants to improve on his so far unimpressive efforts with the Three Lions.

“I haven’t really been the best version of myself since I’ve joined the team,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“I haven’t put in the same kind of effort for my club as I have in the past, and I expect more from myself when I play for England.

“That’s what I try to do every time I get the chance now, and maybe, in the coming week, I’ll be given the chance to perform and will be able to accept it.

“I don’t know why it’s been that way. Obviously, fewer games mean less opportunities. There is a lot more competition for spots here – I am a regular who plays in the majority of the games at club level.

“It’s just a matter of not being able to find the form and level I require on a daily basis.

“I had a great game against Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off a few years ago, but I couldn’t get back on track after that.

“Apart from that, they’ve been mediocre by my standards, and that’s what I need to work on.”

Alexander-Arnold is competing against Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker for the position. “The summary has come to an end.”