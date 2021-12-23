Travis Kelce, Dalvin Cook, and Other Stars Are Likely Out For Week 16 Of The Fantasy Football Playoffs

Despite the fact that the NFL’s testing methods have altered, players are still being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list before of the Week 16 games. There are a few superstars among them, and they are in danger of missing crucial playoff games.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were placed on the COVID-19 list by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers was added to the list on Wednesday. Dalvin Cook, a running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was added to the list on Thursday.

If those guys are unable to play on Sunday, it will have a significant impact on the NFL playoff picture as well as the fantasy football playoffs. Almost every fantasy football league is in the playoffs right now, and the players on the COVID list are among the league’s most productive players.

Ekeler is second in fantasy points among running backs with 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. Cook was named to his third straight Pro Bowl after leading the NFC in running yards with 1,067.

Kelce is the first tight end in history to have six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and he has the second-most points among tight ends. In 2021, only three receivers have more fantasy points than Hill, who is in the top five in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Will any of those guys be able to play in Sunday’s games? Because of the NFL’s new rules, it’s feasible, but there’s a significant likelihood they’ll all be out in Week 16.

Cook is apparently unvaccinated, and he will not be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ekeler told Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza that he is “not looking good” for the Chargers’ Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. As Sunday approaches, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets will sit out the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalvin Cook was placed on the COVID/Reserve list by the Vikings, as he follows the protocols for unvaccinated players. If he is still unvaccinated, he will be ineligible to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Lamar Jackson, Deandre Hopkins, Brandin Cooks, Darren Waller, and D’Andre Swift are among the fantasy players that are or may be unavailable in Week 16.

Alexander Mattison, the Vikings’ running back, was just released from the COVID list and is expected to play the majority of the season. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.