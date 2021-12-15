Travis Hunter, a top recruit, has chosen Jackson State, and there are rumors of a NIL deal with Barstool Sports.

Travis Hunter, a top college football recruit, startled the sports world on Wednesday when he announced his decision to attend Jackson State instead of Florida State, where he had previously committed. Hunter’s decision to play for an FCS school is historic, and it may have been influenced by a multi-million dollar name, image, and likeness arrangement.

Hunter is the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class according to Rivals, and the No. 2 overall prospect according to ESPN’s rankings. The finest high school defensive back will play for Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who guided Jackson State to an 11-1 record in his first season as head coach in 2021.

There’s a strong belief in college football that a major NIL deal influenced top recruit Travis Hunter to choose Jackson State over Florida State. This could go down in history as a watershed moment in recruitment, the first major commitment change from NIL.

In the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State will face South Carolina State in the only game on the bowl calendar this year that involves a pair of FCS schools. Prior to Hunter’s announcement, no five-star recruit had ever signed with an FCS program in the 15-year history of ESPN’s rankings.

“For me, Florida State has always been a lighthouse. I grew up in that area, and I never doubted my ability to play for the Seminoles “Hunter said in a Twitter message. “It’s a difficult dream to let go of, but we are occasionally called into a grander future than the one we anticipated for ourselves.” Jackson State is where I see myself in the future.

“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and, of course, JSU’s own Walter Payton, are all legends. Football has a long history in historically black colleges and universities. I want to be a part of history, but even more importantly, I want to be a part of the future. I’m making this decision so that I may pave the way for others, so that the next player will see that HBCUs can be everything you want and more: an exciting collegiate education, a vital community, and a life-changing football experience.” I asked @stoolpresidente if it’s true that Travis Hunter and Barstool have a seven-figure NIL deal. He remained silent. #barstoolmillions https://t.co/sNd1ViviiY#nil Hunter is expected to sign a lucrative non-guaranteed deal with Jackson State. Sanders is employed with Barstool Sports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.