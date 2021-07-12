Travis Fulton: Who Was He? In a jail cell, a former MMA fighter dies.

Travis Fulton, a former MMA fighter, was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following an apparent suicide.

A “middle-aged Caucasian male” was found “unresponsive” in a dormitory-style cellblock at the Linn County Correctional Center by a member of staff performing a regular check shortly before 4 a.m. local time, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. “It is thought that the inmate hung himself,” the statement continued.

The inmate, later identified as Fulton by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter, was treated by medical staff at the Linn County Correctional Center before being brought to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Travis Jon Fulton (44), of Parkersburg, Iowa, has been identified as the convict. Since February 19, 2021, Fulton had been detained. He was being held as a detainee by the US Marshals Service. https://t.co/bDpbDYvyyn

July 11, 2021 — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff)

Fulton, dubbed “The Ironman,” had been detained since February 19. A federal grand jury indicted him on accusations of child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography.

Fulton was accused of photographing a child under the age of 18 and persuading her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to court papers obtained by The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

According to the records, in or around November 2020, Fulton attempted to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual images of such conduct” with a camera.

According to ESPN, he allegedly had or sought to have a flash drive with photos of juveniles engaging in sexually explicit behavior. He was also accused with seeking to receive or receiving child pornography through “interstate and foreign commerce.”

Authorities raised the alleged offense to federal level since both the cameras he reportedly used to snap images and the flash drive he allegedly saved the material on were acquired outside of Iowa.

According to Tony Morfitt, a spokesman for acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, Sean R. Berry, Fulton faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette got court documents. This is a condensed version of the information.