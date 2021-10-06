Transnistria, a separatist republic, will sell rare white caviar for $20,000 per kilogram.

Workers are collecting caviar at a large compound on the grounds of a former Soviet collective farm in Moldova’s breakaway province of Transnistria – and striking it rich.

Glistening obsidian orbs shoot out from mammoth beluga fish, which the firm Aquatir exports for hundreds of dollars around the world from the tiny pro-Russian enclave.

The company’s rare albino belugas, however, are slated to create a gold-tinted white caviar that will be sampled only by the world’s wealthiest people next year.

During a tour of the 30-acre (12-hectare) site, advertising manager Viorica Grimakovskaya tells AFP, “We got really lucky.”

According to Grimakovskaya, the white caviar, which is worth $20,000 ($17,000 euros) per kilogram, is packaged in pure gold containers to match the roe’s color and sold only at auctions scheduled a year in advance.

Aquatir, which was created in 2006, 15 years after a brief civil war saw Transnistria break apart from Moldova in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s collapse, came across 20 albinos after buying its initial stocks.

“They had just entered the world, and we brought them here right away,” Grimakovskaya recalls.

“They would not have been sold to us if we had waited just a little longer.”

After a 2005 prohibition on sales of wild beluga caviar from the Caspian and Black Seas, the company was created to take advantage of the newly profitable business of growing the delicacy.

Aquatir’s albino belugas are now grown enough to begin generating the special roe, but the company has been doing well in the meantime.

450 tonnes of belugas, Russian sturgeons, sterlets, and besters churn water – and money – in large air-conditioned facilities that resemble airline hangars.

The fish are not harmed when their roe is extracted, so they generate about seven tonnes of black caviar each year, which sells for $22 to $90 per 50 grams (1.75 ounces).

Aquatir exports the delicacy to countries ranging from Spain and Switzerland to Israel and Indonesia, and has offices in both countries. Shipments are also on their way to the United States and Japan, with a stop in Dubai planned.

The corporation sells almost none of its products in its own country, a would-be state that is supported by free Russian gas and 1,500 military but is not recognized internationally.

“Selling caviar to Transnistrians is difficult,” Grimakovskaya explains.

Because the separatist enclave in Europe’s poorest country has an average wage of, this is the case. Washington Newsday Brief News.