Transfers of Lionel Messi and Jack Grealish do not help FSG, as Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to contract claims.

There isn’t enough money to mention. At least, such is the case for the vast majority of football clubs around the world.

The backdrop of the world’s worst healthcare crisis in a century, which has claimed the lives of 4.3 million people and had a catastrophic impact on economies and communities, relegated football from a position of self-aggrandizement to just another industry that had to muddle through and keep the lights on.

A season spent behind closed doors has resulted in the loss of revenue sources and the deterioration of commercial agreements, with Premier League club losses expected to total £1.5 billion when all is said and done.

Only three months of the epidemic were officially recorded in Liverpool’s financial statements, and even that short period saw the club declare a £46 million pre-tax loss after making £42 million the previous season.

The story is identical across football, and no club has been immune to the financial consequences, albeit some have fared better than others.

This transfer season was expected to be flat, as it was last summer and in January of this year, as clubs finally started to face their financial issues and had to find methods to be more thrifty and work smarter.

After Lionel Messi’s departure, Liverpool leap past Barcelona, and the £571 million blame game begins.

This window remained very flat for a long time, and the kind of £15 million and £20 million moves that have grown usual and numerous across European football, and which are a vital component of Liverpool’s player trading strategy, were notable by their absence.

Teams that would normally engage in such transactions are hoarding their cash, while clubs that wish to move on players who are no longer needed and are paid well cannot do so as easily as they formerly could.

But then there was the explosion.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and, of course, Lionel Messi have all arrived.

PSG would claim that only Hakimi received a transfer fee, but when you factor in the salaries of probably Europe’s most sought-after goalie, a. “The summary has come to an end.”