Transfer Speculation: West Ham’s Bid For Fiorentina Juventus are in action after a defender is injured.

Nikola Milenkovic, who is due to depart Fiorentina this summer, is a target for West Ham United.

However, it looks that the Hammers will have to compete with another club, with sources claiming that Juventus is also interested in signing the 23-year-old Serbian.

The Serie A giants are on the lookout for a player who can cover Merih Demiral’s vacuum.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Turkish international is set to join Atalanta on loan to replace Tottenham-bound Cristian Romero.

As a result, West Ham will have to outbid Juventus for the defender’s services.

If they are not careful, they may miss out on Milenkovic, especially given the fact that most teams, like most young players, prefer to move to Juventus.

Most people’s first choice is Juventus, which is why Manuel Locatelli is leaning toward joining the Turin giants.

Arsenal is interested in signing the 23-year-old Italian, although Locatelli is said to prefer a move to the Allianz Stadium over the Emirates Stadium. Milenkovic’s case is likely to be similar.

Tottenham, ironically, was also interested in acquiring Milenkovic. They could have spent less, but as news came out that they wanted Romero instead, they were reviled.

Tottenham is anticipated to make a formal announcement about Romero’s signing soon.

Apart with Milenkovic, Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma was also said to be a target for The Irons.

West Ham, on the other hand, is more likely to seek a deal for Milenkovic, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham is making strenuous efforts to address the vacancy at center-back. Angelo Ogbonna is out with an injury, but the 33-year-old is expected to return to the team soon.

Regardless, it demonstrates how limited David Moyes’ choices at center-back are, which is why Milenkovic may be a good fit.

For the time being, the Hammers’ chances will be determined by Milenkovic. Although most believe the Serbian is leaning towards a move to Juventus, anything may happen till he signs the contract.