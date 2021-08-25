Transfer Rumors: The Hammers are looking into acquiring a midfielder from CSKA Moscow, with a deal for Lingard still pending.

West Ham United understands the importance of being prepared in the event that their pursuit of Jesse Lingard falls through.

They appear to have only one player in mind: CSKA Moscow’s Nikola Vlasic.

According to the Guardian, the Croatian midfielder impressed when on loan at London Stadium last season, and it appears that this is why the Hammers are interested in him.

Manchester United is demanding £25 million ($34 million) for the 28-year-old footballer, a sum that the Hammers look unwilling to pay.

With uncertainty in the air, Vlasic could be their next best choice, despite doubts regarding CSKA Moscow’s asking amount.

In exchange for the Croatian footballer, Koni is asking around the same £25 million ($34 million).

The 23-year-old has made an impression throughout his time at Koni thus far. In the previous two seasons, he scored 12 and 13 goals, respectively. He started his career with Everton before moving to VEB Arena in 2018.

While evaluating Vlasic makes sense, CSKA Moscow’s asking price for him may not be reasonable. The fact that he has previously struggled in the English Premier League implies that the investment may not be worthwhile.

As a result, if Koni falls short in their pursuit of Lingard, they are likely to try to negotiate a cheaper fee to bring Vlasic to London Stadium.

If it fails to acquire traction, West Ham United may be better off looking for other players.

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea is another player West Ham is on the verge of signing. The Blues and Hammers have already verbally agreed to a contract for the 26-year-old player, as previously reported.

Despite concerns about Zouma’s potentially exorbitant weekly compensation demands, it appears that personal terms have been settled.

Zouma has agreed to a five-year contract with the Hammers and is expected to undergo a physical soon.

According to sources, a contract might be signed as early as Wednesday, August 25.