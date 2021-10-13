Transfer rumors suggest that a rarely-used Arsenal midfielder could join a Turkish club soon.

Mohamed Elneny is another one of Arsenal’s players who hasn’t gotten much of a break.

The 29-year-old midfielder is on the verge of leaving the Emirates Stadium for Galatasaray S.K., where he is currently on an expired contract.

GS appears to still be interested in the Egyptian footballer, according to Turkish site Fanatik. Elneny was supposed to join the Turkish club last summer, but talks broke through.

However, a great deal has changed since then. There is possibly nothing more significant than Arsenal’s loss of control over the Egyptian national and the possibility of receiving nothing in return.

Elneny’s prospects of joining Nef Stadium have also increased, with head coach Fatih Terim reportedly pressuring management to sign the midfielder.

Elneny, for one, seems enthusiastic about the notion and looks to be looking forward to moving to Galatasaray.

Arsenal and Galatasaray are likely to meet to discuss a possible Elneny transfer. It’s also possible that the two parties may reach an agreement, allowing the Egyptian to join GS as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The fact that Elneny has slipped down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order implies that this is a wise move for him.

Elneny has only played in the English Premier League once thus far. He took over for Granit Xhaka, who has been ruled out for up to six months after suffering a knee injury against Tottenham on September 29, according to the Evening Standard.

As a result, the Gunners may decide to keep Elneny on until his contract ends.

It could all come down to the specifics of Galatasaray’s proposed arrangement. Arsenal, on the other hand, will almost certainly ensure that they do not walk away empty-handed if they eventually agree to sell Elneny to the Turkish club.