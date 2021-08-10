Transfer rumors suggest that a disgruntled Arsenal striker could be on his way to Falmer Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah has struggled to make a name for himself in the English Premier League.

He was loaned out to Leeds United, and it looks like he’ll be leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 22-year-current old’s deal with the Gunners expires in a year. He could, however, be on his way to a new club soon, according to claims that many clubs are interested in signing the English striker.

As of this writing, it appears that Brighton is the team with the most interest in Nketiah.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are two more clubs linked with the striker.

The Seagulls are looking for a striker to help Neal Maupay score more goals this season.

Graham Potter, according to rumors, has Nketiah as a major priority. Arsenal is apparently looking for a sum of £19 million ($26.35 million) for the striker, which most clubs believe is too high.

In the case of Brighton, however, it appears that they intend to negotiate for a reasonable price.

The fact that they previously completed a deal for Ben White in July for £50 million ($69.35 million) could work in their favor.

Given that both teams agreed on White, the Seagulls may be looking for the similar treatment for Nketiah, who has been underutilized.

If no agreement is reached, Brighton may have to consider other options.

Odsonne Edouard is another striker they could consider. Celtic and Brighton were previously rumored to be in talks for the French player.

Edouard is worth around £20 million ($27.74 million) to the Bhoys, which is roughly the same amount they want to offer for Nketiah.

As a result, the only question today is who of Edouard and Nketiah Potter considers suited for the team this season.

Nketiah has been impressing in the preseason, which many believe is a strategy for him to get noticed and a nice deal from other teams.

He turned down a new contract with Arsenal, indicating that he is looking for a new club.