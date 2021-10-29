Transfer Rumors: Newcastle United Targeting Southampton Midfielder For January Window.

Newcastle United’s new owners have a long list of transfer targets, including Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to reports.

The fact that Ward-Prowse signed a contract extension with Southampton during the summer transfer window hasn’t deterred Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse chose to sign his agreement, which is expected to be valued roughly £11.7 million ($16.1 million) over the next five years, in order to stave off a bid from Aston Villa and to demonstrate his loyalty to his boyhood club.

The 26-year-old has been a member of the club after entering the system via the youth academy in 2003, featuring in every match for the under-18 team during the 2010-11 season before being brought up to the first team in October of 2011.

He has 32 goals and 29 assists in 276 games for Southampton, with the latter being the reason why most clubs want to sign him.

His importance as a set-piece taker and a high-IQ midfielder has allowed him to excel at Southampton and become one of the club’s most popular players.

Ward-ability Prowse’s to create scoring chances off free kicks was praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who said he is the best free-kick taker he has seen since the year 2020.

When you consider that Ward-Prowse has England manager Gareth Southgate’s confidence in him, the pursuit of a player of Ward-caliber Prowse’s becomes much more likely.

Newcastle United supporters are eager to see what their new Saudi Arabia-led owners have planned for them, as the club has been linked with a number of high-profile signings in January.

Newcastle United’s shopping list is led by Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, with more established names expected to be connected with them as the January transfer window approaches.

Southampton’s ownership, led by Chinese investor Gao Jisheng, is anticipated to make it difficult for Newcastle United to sign Ward-Prowse.

However, in the sports world, money talks loudly, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle United’s new owners will pay Southampton’s £40 million ($54.9 million) value of the 26-year-old.