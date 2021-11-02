Transfer rumors: Harry Kane’s arrival of a famous manager could persuade him to stay.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is thought to be the driving force behind Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s decision to stay at the club.

According to Caught Offside’s Jason Pettigrove, Conte has been a silverware winner everywhere he goes and enforces a brand of game that the North London supporters will “certainly appreciate.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Conte’s work, his two-year time with Chelsea is the best example.

Despite winning the title the year before, the hard-nosed strategist inherited a Chelsea squad that was coming off a humiliating 2015-16 season under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was fired in December after bringing the team to 16th position at the time, with Eden Hazard, the previous season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year, failing to score a single league goal until late April.

The club finished in 10th position, a record low for an English Premier League titleholder at the time.

Conte was brought in at this point to help right the ship at Stamford Bridge.

In just one year, the Italian manager guided Chelsea to their second title in three years, largely with the same players who had won the title in 2014-15, but with the addition of then-26-year-old Leicester City midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Hazard returned to form under Conte, scoring 16 goals in 36 Premier League games after scoring four goals in 25 appearances during Mourinho’s final season.

With the new management, even center-forward Diego Costa enjoyed a renaissance season, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists in 2016-17.

Conte gave a new lease on life to a Chelsea team that had disgraced themselves the year before.

Conte, on the other hand, will inherit a significantly worse squad than the one he had at Chelsea at the time.

Kane and Son Heung-min of South Korea are their most well-known figures, with no one else coming close.

Should Kane’s team go after Conte, his chances of winning his first piece of silverware will increase dramatically.

As proven by his management of Costa, the 52-year-old Italian has a knack for creating diamonds come out of nowhere, and he has the capacity to do so with Kane, who has struggled this season with only one Premier League goal to his name.

Conte's top aim will be to get the England striker back on track.