Transfer Rumors: Following Messi’s arrival at PSG, ‘Operation Mbappe’ may gain traction.

When Lionel Messi arrived from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain grabbed a big fish.

But the focus had already shifted to Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Nothing close to that has transpired as of this writing. This, however, is subject to change.

Josep Pedrerol, a reliable source when it comes to dropping bombshells, claims that the 22-year-old will continue to press for a move to Los Blancos despite Messi’s arrival.

There was a growing idea that Mbappe’s mind would be swayed by the signing of the Argentine sensation.

Pedrerol, on the other hand, contends that this is not the case. He even went so far as to say that the French striker will ask Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to initiate talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

But it all relies on if PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is willing to negotiate a deal for Mbappe with Real Madrid.

Les Parisiens are thought to be hesitant to get into negotiations, but that could change if Mbappe presses for it.

As a result, the only option for Mbappe transfer talks to progress is for the French striker to put pressure on PSG to sell him, according to MadridistaReal.

Los Blancos are thought to be treading carefully in order to avoid bothering PSG regarding Mbappe.

As a result, if the forward is set on returning to Santiago Bernabeu, the decision is totally up to him.

Real Madrid has the financial means to pursue a Mbappe deal this summer. Karim Benzema’s performances helped Los Blancos come close to winning La Liga and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Adding Mbappe to the mix would be a huge boost to their chances in the future. All of this, however, is contingent on what the Frenchman genuinely desires.

All it takes is a single whisper from him to set in motion a possible blockbuster transfer.

On Monday, when PSG takes on Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match, all eyes will be on Mbappe.