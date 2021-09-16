Transfer rumors claim that Borussia Dortmund has already lined up a replacement for the Norwegian striker.

Borussia Dortmund is mindful that once Erling Haaland’s release clause kicks in next season, his hold on the Norwegian striker could be lost.

They appear to be bracing for the worst and have already identified a player in Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

The suggestion, according to SportBild, is an unexpected development on the part of Der BVB as a solution to a rumored Haaland exit.

Chelsea is one among the teams that has expressed interest in the 21-year-old.

Haaland has been courted by a number of European clubs, but Borussia Dortmund has managed to hold off their attention.

Next season, though, the story will be different, and it appears like club manager Marco Rose is well aware of this.

According to ESPN, Der BVB club executive Michael Zorc has been charged with finding a replacement, someone who fits Rose’s system.

The 25-year-old German appears to fill that void, yet obtaining Werner from the Blues will be difficult.

Werner, for example, makes £17 million ($23.5 million) per season. As a result, any potential move for the German striker would have to include a pay cut.

Bayern Munich is another squad linked to Werner, in addition to Borussia Dortmund. Since his £50 million ($69 million) transfer from RB Leipzig last summer, things have taken a different turn for the German.

His playing time decreased significantly after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. He also appeared to have suffered under Thomas Tuchel’s watchful eye.

Werner had a strong start to the season, scoring 28 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches. However, he has struggled to keep that streak going.

There is no way of knowing what the future holds for Haaland. Manchester United, Barcelona, and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing the Norwegian.

Although Haaland is aware of the interest, he will defer to the Borussia Dortmund management, as stated in a recent article.

He has a contract until 2024, so it’s not shocking if Der BVB wants to keep him or demands a high fee once the release clause is triggered.