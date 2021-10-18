Transfer Rumors: Belgian Midfielder’s Injury History Could Prevent Him From Returning To Chelsea

Eden Hazard would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to any club in his prime.

The situation of the 30-year-old midfielder, who is currently at Real Madrid, hasn’t changed much.

It’s possible that he’ll be on the move again shortly.

According to the newest reports on the Belgian midfielder, he could be part of a major transfer between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, whom Real Madrid is interested in, is at the center of the aforementioned transaction.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Catalans may offer Hazard money in exchange for his services.

With Salah’s injury issues persisting, Real Madrid may have to sweeten the deal even more to seal the sale.

Hazard’s health isn’t looking good, and the latest news on the Belgian isn’t helping matters.

Hazard is back on the pitch, according to Marca. He’s coming back from an injury suffered against France.

Los Blancos completed their final training session at Valdebebas on Sunday and will travel to Ukraine this week to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Hazard, on the other hand, is unlikely to play for Real Madrid because he is training alone.

Dani Ceballos, Isco, and Gareth Bale were also training alone.

Hazard’s Real Madrid contract runs until June 30, 2024.

Hazard has made a reputation for himself over the course of his career, but his struggle to stay healthy has been a source of concern and has damaged his stock.

If he moves to Liverpool, he would be joining a brand new team and will have to adjust to a completely different environment.

Hazard may be gone until he finds a way to adequately address his consistency and longevity on the field.

A return to Stamford Bridge, where he is regarded as a legend, has been mentioned.

Hazard is rumored to be interested in reconnecting with Chelsea, where he played from 2012 until 2019. According to El Nacional, informal conversations have already begun.

But, aside from his injury troubles, the real question is whether or not Thomas Tuchel can use him.

The Blues are in desperate need of a scorer, as the most of their offensive players are trying to fit in.

Hazard would be a good fit for Chelsea. However, if he is sidelined due to injury, a transfer for the Belgian may not be feasible for Tuchel and the Blues.