Transfer Rumors: A Chelsea player’s Future Plans Have Been Called Into Question; Bad News For Interested Clubs

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea is one of the players that should be highly pursued following this season.

The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a number of teams, but it looks that he has given an indication of where he will go after his current agreement with the Blues expires.

Rudiger is flattered by Bayern Munich’s attention, which he is aware of. He, on the other hand, sees it as evidence of his growth.

Rather than think about it, the German national prefers to stay focused and on track.

“I’m in a terrific place right now.” In a pre-match press conference, Rudiger said, “So that suits.” “I am honored by the interest. That demonstrates that I’ve recently done a couple things correctly. However, I do not allow myself to get sidetracked. To my club, I owe it to myself to do well.” It’s worth noting that, as of this writing, there’s no official announcement on Rudiger’s future plans after this season. His contract is slated to end in June of next year.

Rudiger is apparently demanding a deal worth £200,000 per week ($276,000 per week), but the Blues are only willing to offer £125,000 per week ($170,000 per week).

This, however, is subject to change. Thomas Tuchel, who wants Rudiger to continue at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer, may have a hand in it.

Tuchel told the journalists, “I hope they will find solutions.” “It’s not only about what we want as coaches and players. It’s between the organization, the player, and the agent right now.” Other teams apparently interested in Rudiger include Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Juventus, in addition to Bayern Munich.

If no extension is negotiated by January, Rudiger can commit to a pre-contract. However, if he is comfortable with staying at Chelsea, this is terrible news for all interested clubs.