Transfer Requests for Aubameyang and Lacazette from Arsenal have been denied.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that he does not want to join Barcelona or any other club.

Early this week, it was rumored that the Gabonese international, along with Alexandre Lacazette, was being considered by Barcelona as a possible transfer signing following Lionel Messi’s departure.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano rejected this, saying, “He’s not even a target for Barca, no swap deal with Philippe Coutinho.”

According to the latest reports, Aubameyang is content with his current situation and is not considering a transfer.

Aubameyang and Lacazette were both curiously absent from their team’s season-opening loss to Brentford.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to explain the reasons for the players’ absence, prompting many fans to believe that a transfer was imminent.

That was not the case, as it was later discovered that the two goal scorers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Arteta, the two were just “unwell” at the time, but the fresh discovery has added fuel to the flames of Arsenal’s chaotic recent performance.

Former Chelsea winger Willian and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson have joined the list of Arsenal players who have got the illness.

Arsenal’s official website has recently updated their status, stating that Aubameyang has tested negative for COVID-19, is healthy, and is following all requirements for a return to play. Prior to Sunday’s encounter, he will return to training and be evaluated.”

Lacazette, meanwhile, has been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Chelsea due to the sickness, which he is still recovering from.

The two strikers have had an up-and-down period at Arsenal, and fans are hoping that they will rediscover their form as the club looks to improve on last season’s eighth-place result in the English Premier League.