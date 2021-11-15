Transfer News: Noa Lang Gives Arsenal Talks The Green Light.

Arsenal has a number of targets in mind, including Club Brugge’s Noa Lang.

Lang’s management group will be open to conversations soon, according to Voetbal 24.

Lang’s representatives are aware that the 22-year-future old’s would be better served by joining other clubs, with Arsenal and AC Milan being touted as possible destinations.

Lang, in particular, appears to be aware of this, as it is linked to other things.

One of them is that joining a larger club would increase the Dutch player’s chances of being selected for the 2022 World Cup squad.

Lang has already given us a taste of what’s to come.