Transfer News: Manchester United Manager Is ‘Positive’ About Pogba’s Future

Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain following his return to Old Trafford following an extended vacation to prepare for the 2020 European Championships.

Manchester United has maintained communication with Pogba throughout the summer transfer season in an attempt to convince him to extend his contract next year.

Pogba joined the club at the age of 18 but was limited to seven games over three different tournaments, forcing him to leave when his contract ended and join Juventus, where his career would take off.

He then returned to Manchester United in 2016-17 for a then-record €105 million ($124.3 million) transfer price, where he struggled to duplicate his success with Juventus.

After securing the signings of long-term objective Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, the English Premier League runner-ups have shifted their focus to Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s manager, recently indicated that he has had “positive” meetings with Pogba and hopes that he stays.

“I hope that every player believes that this is the place to win trophies,” Solksjaer stated. “When you sign with Manchester United, you must be prepared to face adversity.”

“Paul [Pogba] has returned and he is in fine form. He is always such a cheerful young man. All of the conversations I have had with him have been positive.”

The 28-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, but with recent developments in Spain surrounding Lionel Messi’s intention to quit Barcelona, PSG is likely to prioritize his deal.

Pogba remaining at Manchester United for another season may be the best option at the moment, since they have the best chance of winning the Premier League title in many years.

Manchester City are still suffering from Sergio Aguero’s departure, but the Citizens have regained their composure heading into the new season with the completion of a big deal for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.