Transfer News: Man United Signs Real Madrid Defender; Insider Says Deal Is ‘100% Done’

Manchester United is on the verge of winning the English Premier League after agreeing to terms with Real Madrid for world-class defender Raphael Varane.

According to reports, the two league juggernauts have agreed to a £41 million ($57 million) transfer fee, which will be finalized provided Varane passes his physical later this week.

Varane’s signing is “100% done,” according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who also stated that he will be coming to Manchester this week.

Varane will be given a four-year contract, with options to extend until June 2026, according to Romano.

This is a fantastic signing for Manchester United, as the club’s lack of a solid right center-back was exposed in a pre-season friendly loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Varane has a lengthy resume that includes over 300 matches for Real Madrid, where he helped the club win three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League wins.

He’s a defender who relies more on his game knowledge than pure athleticism, which when combined makes him such a dangerous force in the backfield for any opponent.

A deal for the center-back was expected to be completed by the end of the week, but with Manchester United’s intentions to win the league this season and Real Madrid’s chase of Paris Saint-Kylian Germain’s Mbappe continuing, both sides moved quickly.

This summer could be nicknamed the “Summer of United” by Old Trafford supporters, since the club has made significant progress in strengthening their team’s chances of winning the league.

The Red Devils have another five weeks to address any potential personnel issues.

The situation with Paul Pogba is expected to favor PSG, as he has yet to sign a contract extension with Manchester United, despite the club’s best efforts to sign him.

They’re also interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as a right-back, and it’s reasonable to assume they’re looking for a replacement for Pogba, with West Ham United’s Declan Rice still on the table despite Chelsea’s growing interest.