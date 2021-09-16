Transfer News: Jerome Boateng chose Lyon over Wolves because of the lower fee.

When choosing a team to play for at 33 years old, players want security and peace of mind.

Jerome Boateng’s decision to stay with Lyon despite a rumored large pay offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers seems perplexing.

The center-back reportedly turned down a return to the English Premier League in favor of joining Lyon, according to Bild.

Boateng was reportedly given an undisclosed but substantial compensation to join the Wanderers.

With players like Jose Sa, Hwang Hee-Chan, and Francisco Trincao already in the mix, Boateng’s choice could be influenced by a lack of playing time.

The Wolves, on the other hand, required a tangible number nine to join the fray.

Kieffer Moore and Renato Sanches were among the players on their radar. They came the closest to signing an unproven Yerson Mosquera.

Despite Lyon’s reputation for off-field difficulties, Boateng would have been a good addition.

Furthermore, the German chose a significantly cheaper deal, generating further doubts about his decision to join Les Gones.

Aside from any concerns about his playing time with Wolverhampton, another motivation for Boateng to join the club would be to take on a fresh challenge.

He may have decided it was time to take on a new challenge in Ligue 1 after spending so much time in the Premier League.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my story. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. I understand the team is young, so I’ll attempt to contribute my experience,” Boateng said in a Goal article. “I received other offers, but I made up my mind immediately. I’d like to express my gratitude to those who made it possible for me to come here. I’ve known the club for many years and have seen them compete in the Champions League.”

Boateng has his share of legal difficulties off the pitch as well. In 2018, he was convicted guilty of beating his ex-girlfriend following a vacation fight.

According to the BBC, Boateng has been ordered to pay Sherin Senler, the mother of his twin daughters, £1.5 million ($2 million).

He disputed the accusations and provided a different account of what occurred at the time.