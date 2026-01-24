Transfer Frenzy Hits Glasgow as Muller and New Signings Dominate Rumors

With the Scottish football transfer window approaching its dramatic close, both Rangers and Celtic fans are gripped by speculation over potential signings. This January, the usual transfer rumors have taken on new life, with a mix of blockbuster possibilities, key reinforcements, and debates over squad needs. The focus has shifted from routine dealings to eye-catching prospects and the urgent drive for fresh talent.

Rangers Eye Thomas Muller in Shock Transfer Talk

Rangers fans are buzzing with excitement over a sensational rumor that Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller could soon be lining up at Ibrox. The talk began during a recent episode of the “Game On” podcast, where the possibility of the German icon making a surprise move to Scotland was first raised. Initially met with disbelief, the rumor quickly gained traction, igniting imaginations among Rangers supporters.

One fan, James Perrie from Crookston, described his reaction to hearing the news: “I almost jumped out of my chair when I heard Muller could be coming to Rangers. His experience and leadership could be just what we need to win 56.” Perrie was further fueled by an alleged conversation with a source at Ibrox, who hinted that Muller might indeed be the “secret signing” Rangers fans have been waiting for. While the suggestion of such a high-profile transfer was met with skepticism by some, the mere mention of Muller has stirred excitement across Glasgow.

The rumor is not entirely without merit. Rangers manager Danny Rohl shares a close relationship with Muller from their time working together with the German national team, which has led some to speculate that the move is a possibility. However, not everyone is convinced that a superstar like Muller will be heading to Scotland. Podcast hosts Craig Swan and Gavin Berry discussed the likelihood of such a signing, with Swan dismissing the most ambitious rumors. Despite the debate, there remains optimism among supporters that Rohl is keen to make a statement in the final days of the transfer window.

While the Muller rumors capture headlines, Rangers have also been linked with more realistic targets, including Belgian center-back Sebastiaan Bornauw from Leeds United. Rangers are also reportedly pursuing Bornauw, leveraging Rohl’s connections in German football as the manager looks to strengthen the squad defensively.

Celtic Eyes Reinforcements as Transfer Talk Intensifies

Across town, Celtic are also busy as they search for reinforcements. Following a turbulent week in the Europa League and with a crucial Premiership clash against Hearts looming, Celtic are determined to bolster their squad. The arrival of Czech striker Tomas Cvancara has been welcomed, but Celtic’s need for additional firepower is clear. Commentator Craig Swan noted that “one isn’t enough,” stressing that Cvancara alone would place too much pressure on the forward line.

The search for further attacking options has seen Celtic linked with Kieron Bowie from Hibernian, though his reported £6.5 million price tag has raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, Celtic’s midfield and goalkeeping situations remain under scrutiny. The performances of veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel have come under review, with some questioning his long-term suitability at Parkhead. As a possible solution, Celtic have been linked with Stefan Ortega, a goalkeeper currently out of favor at Manchester City.

Midfield also remains a priority, with continued interest in Arne Engels. Yet, as Gavin Berry pointed out, the focus must be on addressing immediate needs—especially in attack—if Celtic are to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles.

While Celtic’s focus on immediate reinforcements dominates headlines, it’s clear that they are preparing for a busy final week in the transfer market. Alongside the pursuit of new faces, the club has also been dealing with off-field controversies, particularly with regards to their disciplinary record. A recent red card for Reo Hatate raised eyebrows, sparking a debate about refereeing standards in both domestic and European competitions.

Meanwhile, the young talents emerging from the Scottish Premiership continue to make waves. Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswanhise, a 20-year-old winger, has attracted interest from clubs across the league, with his valuation ranging from £1 million to £3.5 million. His progress has sparked comparisons to previous high-profile sales, such as James Scott’s £1 million move to Hull City and David Turnbull’s £3 million transfer to Celtic.

Despite all the rumors and transfer speculation, there’s no doubt that the coming days will be critical for both Glasgow giants. With Hearts leading the Premiership and making a serious push for the title, both Rangers and Celtic are under increasing pressure to make the right moves as they look to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season. As one fan put it, “The time to invest in quality is now, not in misfits.”

As the window draws to a close, fans from both sides will be holding their breath, waiting to see if the rumored moves—whether for Muller, Bornauw, or others—will materialize. With several key decisions yet to be made, the transfer drama is far from over, and the final days of January promise to deliver plenty of excitement across the Scottish football scene.