Tranmere Rovers speak out about Steven Gerrard and Rangers’ chance as the ‘ultimate test’

Micky Mellon believes Tranmere Rovers’ pre-season friendly against Scottish Premiership champions Rangers at Prenton Park on Saturday is a “fantastic opportunity.”

In a match that will be Mellon’s first game back at the club, Rovers will face Steven Gerrard’s Gers.

Taking on the league champions from Ibrox, who went undefeated in the league, allows Mellon’s players to “learn” from the experience.

He told the ECHO, “I’m looking forward to seeing where we are as a team right now.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to play against the Scottish champions, and it’ll be the final test for us to assess where we are as a squad.

“We still have a few players we want to bring in, but the group we have so far has done a fantastic job, and now it’s time for a game to determine where we are in terms of fitness and tactical ability.

“Rangers will put us to the test, but we’ll take a lot from from the game in terms of what we need to do after the final whistle.

“I know how excellent a team Rangers is, but the most important thing is that we get what we need for Tranmere out of it, which is fitness and where we can develop, and that we keep working us towards that kick-off.”

The 49-year-old Rovers manager is looking forward to managing in front of his home crowd for the first time since his comeback.

When Rangers arrive, Tranmere are allowed to bring in a reduced audience of 3,400 home fans, but once COVID-19 limits are released on July 19, the stadium will be back to full capacity.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to Prenton Park,” Mellon said. Everyone knows how passionate I am about the football team and its supporters.

“I’m excited to get back out there and meet the supporters, but the most important thing right now is getting this group of players organized, getting their fitness up, and continuing to develop the group into the team that they all want to see for the football club and the fans.”