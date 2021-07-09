Tranmere Rovers have signed a Liverpool semi-pro sensation following their Wembley triumph.

After signing a one-year contract with Tranmere Rovers, Elliott Nevitt is eager to show what he can accomplish for the club.

Nevitt, a Liverpool native who scored a hat-trick for Warrington Rylands in their FA Vase success in May, was part of a Rovers double signing on Friday, which also included Callum McManaman.

And forward Nevitt is loving his chance at Tranmere after making the move up from non-league.

“I’m very happy, and I’m made up to be honest,” Nevitt added. After Wembley, I discovered that there were a couple others, but Tranmere was the primary one for me.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pro, so now it’s just a matter of working hard, getting in shape like the boys, and doing what I can.

“I’ve heard a lot about the supporters, and I’ve heard that they value hard work, so I’m going to go above and above for them.

“I’m all dolled up and it’s close, so it’ll be simple for me, but I’m excited and can’t wait; I can’t believe it either.

“Scoring a hat-trick at Wembley was the most incredible sensation I’ve ever had, and it was insane.

“I’ve been playing non-league football for almost five years. I played for City of Liverpool, Warrington Rylands, and before that, I was at college, where I played twice in the Dallas Cup.”

“Preseason has been tough, but I’ve been getting better every day, and I’m sure I’ll be even better in the coming weeks.

“The manager has informed me that he understands it would be difficult, but that what I’m doing is wonderful, and that it will come.

“Jay Spearing and Liam Feeney have done an outstanding job. They have been speaking to me every day, staying close to me, assisting me, and showing me around.”

“I’m a big number nine, fast and strong, and I score goals, and I can’t wait to get started.”

"Elliott is a signing that I want everyone to understand because, since I was a player at Tranmere, we have always been extremely successful at locating local talent that we have been able to polish up, add fitness to, and give them with the opportunity to," Mellon continued.