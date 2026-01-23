Toyosi Olusanya Sets Sights on Pittodrie Success with Aberdeen

Toyosi Olusanya is confident of making a significant impact at Aberdeen following his loan move from Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. The former St Mirren striker, known for his speed and scoring ability, is eager to thrive at the club’s famed Pittodrie stadium, which he describes as “intimidating.”

‘Intimidating’ Atmosphere at Pittodrie

Olusanya has already experienced the pressure of playing against Aberdeen as an opposition player and is now excited to feel the support of the home crowd. Reflecting on the stadium, he said, “The fans are massive for the club. They get behind the boys, and as an opposition player, you feel the pressure. If you go behind, it’s a mountain to climb.” The striker has fond memories of playing at Pittodrie in previous seasons, often feeling an extra boost when playing in front of the passionate supporters.

Having impressed against Aberdeen in the past, including scoring four goals, Olusanya is hopeful of replicating that form as a Dons player. “These are the big games you get up for, and they always seem to go well,” he added. “Hopefully, I can do what I did here but in a Dons’ jersey this time.” The 23-year-old was thrilled to receive the offer to join the club, calling it a “no-brainer” decision after speaking with his agent and family. He is eager to contribute to the team’s success, noting the “massive” history of the club and its passionate fanbase.

Ready to Make an Impact

Olusanya’s time at St Mirren helped him grow as both a player and a person. He feels that Scottish football played a key role in shaping his career and is now eager to continue his development at Aberdeen. “I play to my strengths,” he said. “I want to come in and score goals, but as a team player, I’ll also work hard and unsettle defences, whether that’s through assisting or scoring. I want to be a handful when I am on the pitch.” The striker has already set his sights on making his debut in front of the home crowd against Livingston and is determined to kickstart his goal-scoring journey.

“I’m ready for whenever I am called upon,” Olusanya said with enthusiasm. “I’m buzzing for Saturday. We have the home advantage, and with the fans behind us, we can really make things happen. If I can get a goal, that would be half the battle, and the rest is just to keep working hard and keep assisting.”