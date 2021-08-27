Tottenham’s bid for Traore has stalled, with Wolves opting to keep the Spanish winger.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, had hoped to reunite with Spanish winger Adama Traore, but it appears that will have to wait.

According to reports, Wolverhampton has chosen to keep the 25-year-old midfielder, handing Tottenham a major setback in their pursuit of Traore.

Tottenham and Wolverhampton were said to be in talks over a prospective move of the Spanish winger, but the £5 million ($6.8 million) loan bid with a buyout option at the conclusion of the season was turned down.

Traore’s current contract with the Wolves expires in two years, and he was apparently looking forward to reuniting with Nuno, who was able to fully realize Traore’s talent the previous time they worked together.

Despite Traore’s desire, Wolverhampton were not persuaded to sign a contract. He appears to be a key member of the Wolves, as head coach Bruno Lage stated following their victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, August 24.

“Yes, I believe [he will stay]; we want to build a strong, better team that can compete,” Lage said. “We need competition for a long Premier League season and the League Cup, and we need people to step in for players who aren’t fit.”

This news comes just days after Spurs agreed to buy Pape Matar Sarr from FC Metz.

Tottenham have agreed to pay £14.6 million ($20 million) for the wonderkid, who will remain on loan with the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of the season.

Spurs hope that by staying with Metz for another season despite being on loan, he would be able to continue his development before joining Tottenham, which may come as soon as next season.

Although Tottenham appears to be aggressive in bringing in new players, it is believed that some players will leave the club. Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele, for example, are anticipated to join new clubs before the end of the month, when the transfer market shuts.