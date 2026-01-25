Tottenham XI vs Burnley: Team News and Injury Updates for Premier League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Burnley on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Turf Moor, amid an ongoing injury crisis that has heavily affected their squad. Despite a crucial win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Spurs have been struggling with absentees in the Premier League, having won only one of their last seven league matches.

Injury Concerns and Key Returnees

Conor Gallagher is expected to make a return to the starting lineup after missing Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory due to ineligibility. The midfielder is likely to partner Yves Bissouma or Archie Gray in the heart of midfield. However, Lucas Bergvall has been ruled out following an ankle injury sustained against Dortmund, which could sideline him for up to three months.

Joao Palhinha is also a concern. Having missed the last two games due to a knock, the midfielder is doubtful for the Burnley clash. “Palhinha is progressing, he could be close for Burnley but it will be tight,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said on Friday.

Spurs’ injury woes are compounded by the continued absence of key players such as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, and Richarlison. The long-term absentees are expected to miss out once again, while Ben Davies remains sidelined as well.

Despite these setbacks, there is some positive news for Tottenham fans. Micky van de Ven, Bissouma, and Gallagher are all available for selection, with Gallagher and Van de Ven expected to slot directly into the first XI. Additionally, Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie are in contention to feature after making their first starts since returning from injury in the midweek Champions League game.

With their squad stretched thin, Frank will look to field a strong side to avoid further dropping points in the Premier League. The predicted starting XI for Tottenham (4-2-3-1) is as follows: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Solanke.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3pm GMT at Turf Moor, and Tottenham will hope to regain some momentum ahead of their upcoming fixtures, with Burnley presenting a crucial test for Frank’s men.