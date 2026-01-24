Tottenham Target Robertson, But Liverpool Insist He’s Crucial to Squad

Liverpool’s Arne Slot has insisted that Andy Robertson remains a crucial part of his plans, amid growing speculation linking the Scotland international with a move to Tottenham. The full-back, 31, has been a key figure at Anfield since joining in 2017 and was named club legend during his tenure, but recent transfer talks suggest that a switch to Spurs could be on the horizon.

Slot Refuses to Let Robertson Go

In the wake of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, where Robertson came on as a second-half substitute for Milos Kerkez, Slot made it clear he would not entertain the idea of losing the left-back this month. The loss left Liverpool searching for solutions with their squad stretched thin across multiple competitions.

Slot has faced ongoing concerns over squad depth, which has been a persistent theme throughout this campaign. With multiple fronts to contend with, the Dutchman expressed frustration over not having sufficient resources to compete effectively. When asked about Robertson’s potential departure, Slot’s response was unequivocal. “I think I need all my players,” he said, highlighting the importance of every available option.

Robertson’s substitution against Bournemouth came after Kerkez had played a demanding 45 minutes in the intense match, and Slot made the decision to bring in Robertson at the break to ensure Kerkez could manage the physical demands of the rest of the season. With just two substitutions remaining in the match, Slot chose to make the most of his experienced player in a tactical adjustment.

Slot’s priority remains to avoid any more injuries, and he made it clear that any further loss of key players would be a serious blow. “The last thing we could need right now is another injury,” Slot added, reinforcing the challenge of managing a squad under pressure.

While Robertson has remained a regular fixture in Liverpool’s lineup, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow. Tottenham has reportedly been in advanced talks to secure the player’s services, but with Liverpool’s mounting injury concerns, losing Robertson could prove too costly for the team.