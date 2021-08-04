Tottenham signs Cristiano Romero, surprising Manchester United and Barcelona in the process.

The transfer window closes on August 31st, and several clubs have completed or are in the process of completing their transfers.

Tottenham Hotspurs are now in turmoil as vice-captain Harry Kane chose not to report to training camp yesterday after taking an extended holiday due to his participation in the 2020 European Championship.

Despite Kane’s desire to force his way out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this does not imply that Tottenham will stop building around him.

To that purpose, the club signed world-class Atalanta defender Cristiano Romero as a surprise signing.

Atalanta accepted Tottenham’s €50 million ($59.4 million) proposal, which included €5 million ($5.9 million) in bonuses, according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

For a long time, Romero was connected with a move to Barcelona, but the transfer expert dismissed the rumors, saying that they “have never been in the race.”

Manchester United was undoubtedly the team that was taken aback by the news.

It was rumored in early July that the English Premier League’s runner-up had their sights set on signing the Argentinian from Atalanta as a method to strengthen their defense.

The Red Devils regarded Romano as a key element who could come in and out of the rotation when they were able to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

This decision deflates their intentions somewhat, as they will now have to re-search the market for a defensive-minded player.

After Toby Alderweireld’s decision to play soccer in Qatar, Romero should be a terrific addition for Tottenham. The 23-year-old can surely anchor the Tottenham defense.

The deal is still subject to Romero’s physical, which is expected this week or next week.

However, the team is likely to pursue another transfer target, Serbian attacker Dusan Vlahovc.