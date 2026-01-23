Tottenham Sign Brazilian Full-Back Souza for £13 Million

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old left-back Souza from Brazilian club Santos, marking their second acquisition of the January transfer window. The deal is reported to be worth £13 million, following an initial bid of £8 million which was rejected by the Brazilian side.

Souza’s arrival is expected to bolster Tottenham’s defensive options, with the young Brazilian set to compete with Destiny Udogie for a starting spot in the first team. The teenager has impressed during his time with Santos, having made 24 appearances in his debut senior season. His signing will also allow Djed Spence to shift back to right-back, where he will provide competition for Pedro Porro.

Souza’s Ambitions for Premier League Challenge

Upon completing his medical earlier this week, Souza expressed his excitement about joining Tottenham, calling the move a “childhood dream.” He added that the Premier League represents a significant step in his development, as it is a different challenge from what he has been accustomed to in Brazil. “This is a big step in my development,” Souza said. “The Premier League is very different to what I’m used to in Brazil, and I’m really looking forward to this challenge and to being part of the squad here.”

The left-back’s signing comes after Tottenham moved quickly to secure Conor Gallagher, beating Aston Villa to the Chelsea midfielder’s signature. Gallagher’s arrival has added to Spurs’ January spending, which now stands at approximately £48 million. The club’s manager, Thomas Frank, spoke highly of Souza’s potential, describing him as one of the brightest left-back talents globally. “I’m really pleased to add Souza to our squad,” Frank said. “He is a talented, promising young full-back, who is forward-thinking and technically very good.”

Souza could make his debut for Tottenham against Burnley this weekend, provided the club secures international clearance in time. The young defender’s addition to Spurs’ squad comes at a crucial moment, as the team seeks to strengthen their defensive options while navigating a competitive Premier League season.