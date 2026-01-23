Tottenham Near Deal for Andy Robertson Amid Injury Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks with Liverpool to sign experienced left-back Andy Robertson, as the London club seeks to address a pressing defensive need. The move comes as Spurs face a number of injuries that have left their backline struggling, and the 31-year-old defender’s potential switch represents a significant step for both club and player.

Robertson’s Move: A Strategic Answer for Spurs

On January 23, 2026, reports emerged that Tottenham are in negotiations to bring Robertson to North London as part of their strategy to stabilize a defense that has been hit hard by injuries. Robertson, a key figure in Liverpool’s defense for almost a decade, could provide the leadership and experience that Spurs have been missing. His arrival would add not only defensive solidity but also the kind of leadership that Spurs have lacked in crucial moments this season.

Despite his legendary status at Liverpool, where he has made 363 appearances, Robertson has seen his role diminish this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez. With just four Premier League starts in 2025–2026, the left-back’s future has been a topic of speculation. Robertson’s current situation at Anfield has led to amicable negotiations for his exit, as both player and club acknowledge the need for change.

For Tottenham, the need for reinforcements has become urgent after a series of defensive injuries. Key players such as Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies have been sidelined, and other defenders have been forced to play out of position. The result has been a backline that has struggled under pressure, which is why manager Thomas Frank is looking to add experienced players to guide a young squad through the remainder of the season.

Robertson’s pedigree, which includes two Premier League titles and a Champions League win, makes him an ideal candidate to bring much-needed stability to the Spurs defense. His tactical intelligence, positional awareness, and competitive fire are qualities that Tottenham will look to harness as they fight for a spot in European competition next season. Robertson, though no longer at his peak, remains a player with the winning mentality that Spurs desperately need.

Moreover, the deal also provides Robertson with the chance for regular first-team football, something he is keen to secure as he prepares to captain Scotland at the 2026 World Cup. His recent comments suggest that the player is determined to remain active on the pitch, as sitting on the bench does not suit his driven nature.

The negotiations between Spurs and Liverpool have been described as respectful and professional, with both sides working together to reach a fair agreement. Liverpool have already prepared for life without Robertson, with Kostas Tsimikas potentially returning from loan to provide additional cover at left-back.

For Spurs, the deal would be a significant investment not just in defensive depth but in securing a proven winner to help the club meet its ambitions. With a tight schedule and continued injury concerns, the acquisition of Robertson would be a much-needed boost to Tottenham’s squad for the remainder of the season.

As the January transfer window nears its close, all eyes are on the final stages of Robertson’s move to Spurs. If completed, it will represent a significant shift in both clubs’ plans for the future, with Tottenham hoping that the experienced defender can help propel them toward the upper echelons of the Premier League, while Robertson aims to ensure his place at the top of the game ahead of the World Cup.