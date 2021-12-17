Tottenham may reconsider a potential move for Gladbach striker at a lower price, according to transfer rumors.

Tottenham was originally associated with Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, but the cost of acquiring the Frenchman was too high.

However, Thuram’s performance has dipped this season, and Die Fohlen is apparently willing to negotiate a lesser fee for the 24-year-old.

Gladbach is now willing to negotiate a move, according to L’Equippe, with a starting price of £13 million ($17.3 million).

Thuram was initially valued at £38 million ($51 million), according to BILD. This would represent a significant decrease.

The French player was retained, but his efficiency declined significantly in the 2021-22 season.

Thuram has only one goal and one assist in nine appearances this season, compared to 11 goals and 12 assists in 40 games last season.

If the Spurs are still interested in acquiring the French forward, they may save as much as $33 million compared to his original asking price.

As a result, if Tottenham is still interested in signing Thuram in the January transfer window, a deal might be made.

Despite his difficulties, Thuram is unquestionably a player who is destined for greatness.

However, this can only happen if he plays in a system that allows him to adapt as well as the proper team.

Thuram is described as a player who possesses a rare combination of physical prowess, technical talent, and mental speed, qualities that might easily place him among the game’s greatest.

Thuram could fit into Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 setup. He may serve as a complement to Harry Kane or perhaps fill in for the 28-year-old if necessary.

Thuram’s game would undoubtedly be recalled, if not improved, if he moved to Tottenham.

Tottenham could be prudent to see if they can secure him this time around for a far cheaper amount than Gladbach is asking.

Other teams could look at the situation of the French footballer. However, for the time being, the Spurs are being singled out as the team that could rekindle interest.