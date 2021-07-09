Tottenham joins the race for Liverpool, while West Ham United is a target.

Despite his desire to remain with Sevilla FC, Youssef En-Nesyri is the subject of transfer speculation.

According to rumours, the 24-year-old attacker has a new suitor, with Tottenham Hotspur joining the race for his talents.

West Ham and Wolverhampton are two other clubs involved with the Moroccan strike. Tottenham is apparently interested in En-Nesyri, according to Mundo Deportivo, albeit there are some questions.

Spurs may be making the move in order to locate a viable replacement for Harry Kane. However, pundits have questioned whether it would be wise to do so.

Last season, En-Nesyri scored 24 goals, including six in the UEFA Champions League. Despite his attempts, most people consider his contributions to be inadequate.

Tottenham could be looking at the Moroccan as a short-term option rather than a long-term answer.

It’s a strategy that the Spurs have tried before but failed to implement.

Roberto Soldado, who had one decent season in La Liga before joining Spurs, was one of the players they tested in the past.

In addition to him, Erik Lamela had a successful season in Serie A. Sadly, he was unable to bring the same level of game brilliance to Tottenham.

As a result, Tottenham’s enthusiasm for En-Nesyri could be questioned. For the time being, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

As a result, West Ham and Wolverhampton are the only teams capable of pursuing the striker.

Liverpool is another team linked with the Moroccan striker, however it is unclear how genuine their desire is.

Regardless, En-camp Nesyri’s appears to prefer a temporary stay with Sevilla.

The striker’s agent believes that staying for at least another season will help him develop into a better player.

Apart from that, Sevilla coach Julen Lopotegui and his staff do not appear to be interested in relocating the Moroccan for the time being.

If this is the case, West Ham will once again fall short in their pursuit of En-Nesyri.

The Hammers tried to sign him in January, and it appears that their second attempt will fail as well.