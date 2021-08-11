Tottenham joins the race for a high-priced Watford winger, according to reports.

Tottenham has reportedly joined the hunt for Watford FC’s Ismailia Sarr in order to improve their offense.

However, given the Hornets’ high asking price, it will be intriguing to see if the Spurs are successful in their alleged ambitions.

EuroSport reported on Sarr’s interest, adding his name to a list of teams interested in the 23-year-old Senegalese.

Sarr is on the radar of a number of clubs, which is unsurprising. With the Senegalese giving Watford a huge lift back into the English top division, similarities to Lionel Messi have been made.

Manchester United and Liverpool are two more teams that have indicated interest in him. Nothing, however, has gained traction.

The Spurs are now attempting to pull off a major upset. Watford, however, has the final say.

The Hornets don’t appear to be keen on letting the Senegalese player off the hook. Sarr is estimated to be worth £50 million ($69 million).

However, detractors believe Sarr is worth every penny because of his talent and what he can do.

“He’s a game-winner,” teammate Andre Gray told the Watford Observer. “Even when we’re not playing well, he’s like our Messi.” “He’s one of those guys who you just hand the ball to and let him do his thing.”