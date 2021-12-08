Tottenham is reportedly pursuing a Torino defender once more.

As the January transfer window approaches, Tottenham has a number of targets in mind.

Despite the fact that there is a plethora of potential talent to examine, it appears like Spurs are still set on signing Torino FC’s Gleison Bremer after failing to do so in their previous attempt.

Tottenham is in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, and Bremer would be an excellent fit.

Tottenham’s pursuit may be aided by the fact that Fabio Paratici has the Brazilian at the top of his wish list, according to Calciomercato.

Tottenham appears to be increasing their intended offer in response to the intensified pursuit of Bremer’s signature.

According to Torino Granata, the Spurs are leading the race for the 24-year-old and are willing to spend up to £17 million ($22.5 million) for his services.

It’s also worth noting that, in comparison to 2021, Torino appears to be prepared to sell Bremer at the proper price.

II Toro is reportedly listening to offers and may be open to discussing a possible deal before his contract expires in 2023.

It would make sense for Torino. After what happened with Andrea Belotti, the last thing the club wants is to get nothing in return before Bremer’s contract expires.

Given that Bremer is regarded as one of the greatest players on the market, expect other clubs to join Tottenham in their pursuit of a player who can contribute on both ends of the field.