Tottenham is reportedly looking to sign a Napoli winger in the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is said to be a great fan of Lorenzo Insigne, who is one name to keep an eye on.

The SSC Napoli winger is on the Spurs’ desire list, according to Calciomercato, and a potential bid might be made next month.

The 30-year-contract old’s expires next summer, and the Italian is said to be hesitating on a new agreement.

He presently earns roughly £90,000 ($120,000) each week, and if a new contract cannot be reached, the Serie A club may be forced to transfer Insigne.

Getting Insigne, on the other hand, will not be easy for Tottenham.

Aside from the Spurs, other teams are keeping an eye on the situation. Inter Milan and Newcastle United are also interested in signing Insigne, and it could all come down to the price.

The new arrangement offered by Napoli did not impress Insigne, especially because it required him to accept lower income.

Bonuses will make up the rest of his pay, and he prefers to get a better offer from other teams.

Insigne had a total of 114 goals and 91 assists with SSC Napoli. He has spent time on loan with a number of teams, including Foggia, Cavese, and Pescara.

Insigne, a product of Napoli’s youth academy, has been with the club since 2007.

He has also made 413 appearances for Gli Azzurri and is a key member of the Italian side.

Conte and Fabio Paratici are said to be big supporters of Insigne, so increasing the wage offer to him might seal the deal.