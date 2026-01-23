Tottenham Injury Crisis Deepens as Bergvall Faces Long Absence

Tottenham Hotspur has been dealt another significant blow as midfielder Lucas Bergvall is expected to be sidelined for an extended period due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old Swede picked up the injury during Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, which saw him forced off the pitch in the 62nd minute after a tackle. Despite attempting to continue, Bergvall was substituted by debutant Jun’ai Byfield.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank confirmed that Bergvall’s injury, a high ankle sprain, would likely keep him out for a prolonged spell. Frank acknowledged the team’s ongoing injury woes, noting that the midfielder’s condition is still being assessed, but a clearer timeline should emerge in the coming days. “It looks like a longer one,” Frank stated, adding that Bergvall had been unlucky with injuries recently.

Palhinha’s Return on the Horizon

There is some positive news for Spurs, however, with Joao Palhinha’s injury recovery progressing well. The experienced Portuguese midfielder has missed the last two games after suffering a knock in training, but Frank suggested Palhinha could be fit for the upcoming match against Burnley. “He could be close for Burnley but will be tight,” Frank said, adding that the club would monitor his fitness in the days leading up to the match.

Additionally, Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who had been struggling with illness, is now fit and available for selection after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Sarr will be part of the squad for the Burnley fixture, offering a much-needed boost to Tottenham’s midfield options.

Spurs’ injury list remains extensive, with several key players still unavailable. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, and Richarlison are all long-term absentees, further exacerbating the team’s struggles as they sit 14th in the Premier League table.

In the midst of this injury crisis, Spurs have had to rely on players playing through pain, with Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, and Xavi Simons all making appearances despite fitness concerns. Simons, in particular, impressed against Dortmund despite playing with a swollen ankle, and Frank indicated that all three should be available for the Burnley match.

The ongoing injury issues are putting significant strain on Frank’s squad, but with several key players potentially returning soon, Tottenham will be hoping to steady the ship as they face Burnley this weekend.