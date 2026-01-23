Tottenham in Talks with Liverpool for Andy Robertson Transfer as Reds Eye Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have made significant progress in their pursuit of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, with talks now advancing between the two clubs. The 31-year-old Scotland international, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield after Milos Kerkez’s £40 million arrival from Bournemouth last summer.

Robertson has only started four Premier League games this season, prompting Spurs to move quickly to secure his services. With Ben Davies now sidelined due to a fractured ankle, Spurs have expedited their interest in the experienced defender, aiming to make Robertson their third signing of the January transfer window. Earlier additions include Conor Gallagher and Souza, bolstering the squad as they chase more reinforcements.

Liverpool’s Potential Move to Recall Tsimikas

In order for Liverpool to approve the sale of Robertson, it was understood that a replacement must be identified. The Reds may be on the verge of making that a reality. Liverpool is reportedly set to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma after the Greek full-back struggled for consistent minutes in Italy. Tsimikas, who moved to Roma on transfer deadline day last summer, recently expressed his desire to return to Liverpool, admitting he missed the club and its supporters.

The 27-year-old full-back, who enjoyed a positive spell at Liverpool prior to his loan move, has spoken warmly of his time at Anfield, describing the people of Liverpool as some of the kindest he has ever met. “I miss the city. I lived there for five years. I love everything in Liverpool,” he said, underlining his strong emotional connection to the club. If Liverpool proceeds with recalling Tsimikas, the club will have the necessary coverage to allow Robertson’s departure.

As negotiations continue, Robertson’s potential move to Spurs represents a significant shift in the veteran defender’s career, with both clubs now working to finalize the deal before the window closes.