Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Rumors: Man City To Complete Harry Kane Transfer Following Striker’s Meeting With Nuno Espirito Santo

The tale of Harry Kane’s move could be coming to a close in the coming weeks, as a number of significant events are likely to take place.

This year is no exception, as Kane has yet to win a trophy after England’s failure to beat Italy at Euro 2020.

The English striker will now face his ostensibly tricky predicament at Tottenham, still reeling from the aforementioned defeat.

Kane’s future with the Spurs is yet to be determined. However, new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is due to meet the club’s talisman, according to legendary transfer insider and Eurosport’s Dean Jones.

“The scenario involving [Harry] Kane is likely to dominate the headlines, as the England captain is anticipated to restate his desire to leave Tottenham,” Jones wrote. “There will be discussions before then, and Kane will be introduced to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo to learn about his plans for the club.”

Manchester City has emerged as one of the favorites among the many clubs keeping watch on Kane. According to reports, Pep Guardiola’s team is set to make a “£100 million” ($138 million) move for the striker.

Manchester City’s offer is still on the table, according to Jones, and the club is expected to clarify the situation “soon.”

“Sources believe Manchester City will shortly make it apparent that an initial £100 million bid [for Kane]is serious,” he said.

Kane has indicated the same exact number as a hypothetical transfer value set by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

In May, Kane commented, “I don’t know, I mean, he [Levy] might want to sell me.” “He might be thinking, ‘Why not, if I can get £100 million for you?’ Do you get what I’m saying? For the next two or three years, I won’t be worth it.”

He said, “I hope we have a good enough relationship.” “I’ve given the club…well, I’ve spent 16 years there. So, I’m hoping we can have an open and honest discussion about where we are in that regard.”

Tottenham’s attitude on the problem hasn’t altered, with new director Fabio Paratici insisting that keeping Kane is the “club’s goal.”

However, according to a previous source, Manchester United is now close to signing Kane as a result of “behind-the-scenes developments.”

Tottenham "club chiefs" have offered the Red Devils a lot of "hope" as part of the transaction.