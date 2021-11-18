Tottenham Hotspur rumors: Man City has reached a decision on Harry Kane, and Spurs are looking for another lethal striker.

Tottenham Hotspur is anticipated to look for a goal in the upcoming transfer window to end their goal drought.

Harry Kane was one of the most popular players in the market this summer.

Manchester City was rumored to be one of the favorites to sign the England captain, but they only managed to get Jack Grealish instead.

Kane’s name is once again being mentioned in transfer rumors, despite the fact that the January transfer market has closed.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will no longer be interested, according to reputed transfer insider Dean Jones.

In terms of Manchester City pursuing Kane in January, Jones told Give Me Sport, “there’s no hint of it.”

“In meetings and briefings, [Manchester] City were fairly explicit in the summer that they were in for him, that Kane was on the agenda along with Grealish, and that was that,” he continued. “And now that it’s all gone wrong, they seem adamant that they’re not going back in for him.” Kane was merely waiting for a response from Tottenham manager Fabio Paratici on his future, which was rumored to be worth a large sum of money.

The Spurs were unable to get Kane in the end, but Paratici says that he has no regrets.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed last month that Harry Kane “loves Tottenham.” “We made the decision to keep Harry last summer to begin the rebuilding, and we’re glad we did.” “There’s no need for another conversation with Harry.” He understands how to convey a sense of belonging to the Spurs.” Tottenham hasn’t had a particularly good season so far. Kane appears to have failed to continue his hot streak from previous season, as the club has the lowest goal-scoring record in the English Premier League.

Spurs began overhauling the roster earlier this month by selecting renowned manager Antonio Conte as the club’s new manager.

Conte is likely to play a key role in Tottenham’s recruiting, and the squad has already identified a few individuals. Michail Antonio of West Ham United is one of them.

Tottenham may contemplate a January bid for Antonio in order to bring in a dependable goal scorer next season, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Spurs could be willing to splurge for the 31-year-old, who has been on fire for the Hammers this season, according to the source.

Antonio has scored seven goals in all competitions so far, and the Spurs are thought to be keeping an eye on his status.