Tottenham Hotspur News: Harry Kane Could Be Fined For Missing Training Camp

There are about four weeks remaining in the summer transfer season, and clubs are doing everything they can to get over the hump and achieve their next objective as a European football club.

Players will want to know their destiny as soon as possible, as they will want to feel secure before the start of the new soccer season.

Most teams have already begun playing in friendly matches as a means of fine-tuning their lineups and strategies, and the games will also assist management in determining which players will be retained for the start of the season and which will be sold or loaned before the transfer window closes on August 31st.

Harry Kane’s condition has been a headache for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Manchester City is said to be willing to offer £100 million ($118.7 million) for Kane, as well as some players.

Tottenham will obviously not part ways with their star player that simply.

Kane’s contract is still good for the next three years, hence the team is said to have valued him at roughly £150 million ($178 million).

However, Kane has decided to “no show” for the start of Tottenham’s training camp due to recent events.

After being granted an extended break owing to the European Championships, Kane was set to return for COVID testing and the start of pre-season.

Tottenham fans are outraged by the England captain’s decision not to report to training camp, since it appears that he is attempting to force a transfer to Manchester City.

This decision is likely to irritate team chairman Daniel Levy, and the club is reportedly considering fining the squad’s vice-captain for it.

Manchester City is apparently still interested in signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for £100 million ($118.7 million), which has impeded their ability to completely commit to Kane.

Because of his devotion to the club, many consider Kane’s actions as immature, and while the fine has yet to be determined, Tottenham management will ensure that this does not happen again.