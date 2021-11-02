Tottenham Hotspur may have a new chance to sign a long-term target after Nuno’s departure.

Tottenham is hoping to improve its poor results by changing managers.

Spurs ousted Nuno Espirito Santo after only four months in charge and are allegedly close to signing Antonio Conte to replace him.

Most people understand that when a coach changes, personnel changes are likely to follow.

In the case of Tottenham, Conte’s impending arrival might reignite or strengthen their interest in Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

According to SportsMediaSet, the Hotspur will intensify their pursuit of the 21-year-old as they look to bolster their roster in order to help Conte take the club to the next level.

Fiorentina was thought to be demanding £77 million ($105 million) for the Serbian striker at first.

Conte is known to be a great fan of the Serbian midfielder, which is yet another asset that might help Tottenham turn their fortunes around.

If they are successful, Vlahovic will provide further firepower to Spurs, who already have Harry Kane.

However, with reports that the 28-year-old forward may depart the Spurs at some time, Vlahovic might be insurance to ensure that the Spurs do not go home empty-handed.

Vlahovic’s contract with Fiorentina expires in June 2023, and he has been courted by a number of clubs.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping tabs on his position, in addition to Tottenham.

Tottenham is anticipated to focus on filling the vacant manager’s position initially.

Spurs fired Nuno four months after he took over from Jose Mourinho following a loss to Manchester United.

Nuno’s coaching staff, which included Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa, and Antonio Dias, were relieved as well.

Nuno was in charge of only 17 games for Tottenham in all competitions. He only managed to win nine games, draw one, and lose seven.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham is already in early talks with Conte, and the contract negotiations might last until June 2023.

Conte is apparently planning a trip to England, with a formal announcement expected soon.