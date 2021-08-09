Tottenham Hotspur manager reveals the truth about Harry Kane’s return and Lautaro Martinez’s departure.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, has revealed a few key details.

Kane was once again the target of criticism after missing the Spurs’ pre-season training, with many accusing him of refusing to join his squad.

The English national team captain resorted to social media to explain his absence, putting a stop to the turmoil surrounding his absence.

Kane claims that he “would never, and has never, refuse to train” with the club where he has spent the last ten years.

After Tottenham’s friendly win over Arsenal on Sunday, manager Espirito Santo confirmed Kane’s return, revealing that the striker is now training and is already being worked on by “sports scientists.” “Yes it’s true,” Espirito Santo told reporters, including Football.london, about Kane’s return after Tottenham’s friendly win over Arsenal on Sunday. “Harry has joined us. He’ll have to quarantine himself. He’s still in the lodge, but he’s working on his skills. The first day with the sports scientists has already been completed. He’s here with us. When asked about Tottenham’s offense without Kane, Espirito Santo said there are some “things to improve” while also indicating that it will be much better once the Spurs talisman returns.

The manager said, “We have things to improve, a lot of things to improve.” “We have good movement and agility, but we need to work on our finishing touches and passing with advantage. When everything comes together, I think we can do some pretty fantastic things.” According to a previous rumor, Tottenham has agreed to a deal for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez’s transfer.

In response to the rumored transfer, Espirito Santo stated that he will not comment on non-Tottenham players.

He stated, “I will not speak about any player.” “I’m only going to talk about my Tottenham players, Spurs players. Thank you.” Martinez’s transfer to Tottenham is far from complete, and at this point, it appears that the move will not take place.

Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, claims that his client is “happy” at Inter Milan and wants to stay longer.

“Lautaro Martinez is content at Inter and in Italy,” Camano told TyC Sports’ Cesar Luis Merlo. “He has made the decision to remain. Inter has a fantastic relationship with them. Lautaro Martinez is a man of few words. Yes, there were offers (the most recent being from Tottenham), but he is fine today, and we will get down to discuss the future.”